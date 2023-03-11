Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder

ROME, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have identified the man who was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Rome on March 4.

Officials say Ellis Geoffery Marrs faces murder and other possible charges in connection to the death of a 51-year-old woman.

Officials say officers responded to a home on Shadow Brook Drive after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say that an altercation occurred between people at the home and escalated to a shooting.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. Coroner’s office officials pronounced her dead on the scene. The victim was transported to the GBI Crime Lab.

The identity of the woman has not been released by officials.

