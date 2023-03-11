Sinkhole blocking access to approximately 70 Marietta condos

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole at a Marietta condo complex is preventing dozens of residents from having direct access to their homes.

It’s happening at the Bentley Ridge Condominiums off Bentley Road in Cobb County.

Bentley Ridge HOA Secretary Dawn Gehde says the hole opened up on Wednesday night when a resident drove over a flimsy patch of asphalt and got stuck.

“We heard a neighbor screaming down here. She was trying to get ahold of someone because there was this hole in the road,” Gehde said.

Gehde and other neighbors put cones around the hole as a temporary fix. Then on Thursday, the Cobb County Fire Department responded to the complex for an unrelated medical call.

While at the Bentley Ridge property, Cobb firefighters deemed the area hazardous, taped it off, and closed it to all traffic. Residents in approximately 70 units must now park their cars at the front of the neighborhood and hike home.

Bentley Ridge resident Rob Auten helped install lights and signs on a wooded pathway to safely guide people around the hole.

“We put lights in the tree for at nighttime. We put Halloween lights on the floor so you can see the trail and not fall down the hill,” Auten said.

While it’s an inconvenience for many, Auten says the small, private community is coming together to help each other out.

“We’ll work together, we’ll carpool, we’ll go get groceries, we’ll pick things up, Everybody’s been working really well together,” Auten said.

Two private engineering firms have come out to assess the damage according to Gehde, but it’s unclear how much it will cost and how long it will take to fix the sinkhole.

Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt says it is not the county’s responsibility to fix the road.

“The roads in the complex are privately owned, and the sinkhole does not involve any county infrastructure. So it is up to the property owner to make repairs,” Cavitt said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the company that manages the Bentley Ridge property and have not yet received a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.