Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Sinkhole blocking access to approximately 70 Marietta condos

Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt says it is not the county’s responsibility to fix the road.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A sinkhole at a Marietta condo complex is preventing dozens of residents from having direct access to their homes.

It’s happening at the Bentley Ridge Condominiums off Bentley Road in Cobb County.

Bentley Ridge HOA Secretary Dawn Gehde says the hole opened up on Wednesday night when a resident drove over a flimsy patch of asphalt and got stuck.

“We heard a neighbor screaming down here. She was trying to get ahold of someone because there was this hole in the road,” Gehde said.

Gehde and other neighbors put cones around the hole as a temporary fix. Then on Thursday, the Cobb County Fire Department responded to the complex for an unrelated medical call.

While at the Bentley Ridge property, Cobb firefighters deemed the area hazardous, taped it off, and closed it to all traffic. Residents in approximately 70 units must now park their cars at the front of the neighborhood and hike home.

Bentley Ridge resident Rob Auten helped install lights and signs on a wooded pathway to safely guide people around the hole.

“We put lights in the tree for at nighttime. We put Halloween lights on the floor so you can see the trail and not fall down the hill,” Auten said.

While it’s an inconvenience for many, Auten says the small, private community is coming together to help each other out.

“We’ll work together, we’ll carpool, we’ll go get groceries, we’ll pick things up, Everybody’s been working really well together,” Auten said.

Two private engineering firms have come out to assess the damage according to Gehde, but it’s unclear how much it will cost and how long it will take to fix the sinkhole.

Cobb County Spokesman Ross Cavitt says it is not the county’s responsibility to fix the road.

“The roads in the complex are privately owned, and the sinkhole does not involve any county infrastructure. So it is up to the property owner to make repairs,” Cavitt said.

Atlanta News First reached out to the company that manages the Bentley Ridge property and have not yet received a response.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Police talking to man on bridge on I-75 SB
I-75 SB at Northside Drive reopened after police altercation with wanted man
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County

Latest News

Sinkhole blocking access to approximately 70 Marietta condos
Derrick Perkins, 45
Police seek man for questioning in Nathan Millard’s case
The Supreme Court of Georgia will decide if Judge Christian Coomer will be removed from the...
Georgia’s court backlog is costing taxpayers millions, Chief Justice tells lawmakers
Georgia’s court backlog is costing taxpayers millions, Chief Justice tells lawmakers