Skier Shiffrin wins slalom for record World Cup win 87

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom, matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago.(AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin set the outright World Cup record for most career victories with 87 by winning a slalom Saturday.

Shiffrin broke a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners’ list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin had matched Stenmark’s mark of 86 wins with victory in a giant slalom Friday.

Saturday’s result marked the American’s sixth slalom win of the season and the record-extending 53rd career win in the discipline.

Shiffrin is set to compete in three more races this season at next week’s World Cup Finals. She has already locked up her fifth overall championship and the discipline titles in slalom and GS.

