Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police officials released a statement after investigators say the student accused of being found with a gun at Renaissance Middle School on Wednesday is the child of a South Fulton police officer.

The school was put into a “hard lockdown” and all students were kept in class after a student reported to an adult about seeing another student with a weapon on campus.

The South Fulton Police Department (SFPD) is aware of the investigation involving one of our police officer’s children at Renaissance Middle School involving a weapon. We want to assure the public that we are cooperating fully with the investigation and are committed to transparency and accountability. Additionally, SFPD is conducting an internal review of the incident. We thank the community for their patience and understanding as we work through this investigation.

Police officers located and confiscated the gun after questioning several students.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.