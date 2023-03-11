Positively Georgia
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school

South Fulton Police is ‘conducting internal review of the incident’
Police line tape
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police officials released a statement after investigators say the student accused of being found with a gun at Renaissance Middle School on Wednesday is the child of a South Fulton police officer.

The school was put into a “hard lockdown” and all students were kept in class after a student reported to an adult about seeing another student with a weapon on campus.

Police officers located and confiscated the gun after questioning several students.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

