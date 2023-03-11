Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
South Fulton Police is ‘conducting internal review of the incident’
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - South Fulton police officials released a statement after investigators say the student accused of being found with a gun at Renaissance Middle School on Wednesday is the child of a South Fulton police officer.
The school was put into a “hard lockdown” and all students were kept in class after a student reported to an adult about seeing another student with a weapon on campus.
Police officers located and confiscated the gun after questioning several students.
Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.
