Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Woodstock Road ‘blocked’ after Roswell fire

Photo of road blocked in Roswell as crews investigate fire
Photo of road blocked in Roswell as crews investigate fire(Roswell Fire Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in Roswell are investigating a fire in the area of Woodstock Road and Elizabeth Cove on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished, however, officials say Woodstock Road is completely blocked.

“Woodstock Road is completely blocked between Legacy Drive and Middleton Place while crews work to pack up equipment,” Roswell Fire Department officials told Atlanta News First.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
A tractor-trailer carrying food overturned overnight and spilled its load along I-20 in DeKalb...
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
No arrests have been made at this time.
22-year-old man, 16-year-old teen dead after shooting in DeKalb County
OIS in DeKalb County
Man shot by Rockdale County deputies on I-20 identified
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student

Latest News

Jasmin Brown on ‘Zatima’, Uptown Comedy Club and more
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion
Imagen ilustrativa
Community Movement Builders: 22 detained, 1 arrested in Atlanta ‘raid’
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student