Woodstock Road ‘blocked’ after Roswell fire

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in Roswell are investigating a fire in the area of Woodstock Road and Elizabeth Cove on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished, however, officials say Woodstock Road is completely blocked.

“Woodstock Road is completely blocked between Legacy Drive and Middleton Place while crews work to pack up equipment,” Roswell Fire Department officials told Atlanta News First.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been reported. Woodstock Road is completely blocked between Legacy Drive and Middleton Place while crews work to pack up equipment. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/QeyxqsmpJX — Roswell Fire Department (@RoswellGAFire) March 11, 2023

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

