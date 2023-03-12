2 construction workers injured after being hit by car in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Marietta are searching for a driver who is accused of hitting two metro Atlanta construction workers on I-75 early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar were out of their vehicle setting up a traffic directional board for a lane closure when a driver “failed to yield to the lane closure and struck the message board and both the construction workers.”

Officials say Varraza and Aguilar were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Marietta police officials, the driver of a gray 2019 “Volkswagen stopped at the scene and then fled on foot before first responders arrived.”

Police are still searching for the driver and to identify the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer K. Bedford at (770) 794-5364.

