Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 construction workers injured after being hit by car in Marietta

Marietta officials say the driver ‘failed to yield to the lane closure’
File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Marietta are searching for a driver who is accused of hitting two metro Atlanta construction workers on I-75 early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Roswell Road under the I-75 overpass around 1:40 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar were out of their vehicle setting up a traffic directional board for a lane closure when a driver “failed to yield to the lane closure and struck the message board and both the construction workers.”

Officials say Varraza and Aguilar were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

According to Marietta police officials, the driver of a gray 2019 “Volkswagen stopped at the scene and then fled on foot before first responders arrived.”

Police are still searching for the driver and to identify the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer K. Bedford at (770) 794-5364.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion
Police line tape
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
Mugshot photo of Ellis Marrs
Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder

Latest News

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here
Newton County police search for shooters who injured 3 men
Three years since global COVID-19 pandemic declared
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner