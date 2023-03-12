Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta

Police sirens
Police sirens(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was rushed to the hospital after an argument escalated into him being shot early Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Police responded to the area of 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of a shooting around 5:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting ensued after the victim and “a known suspect” were engaged in an altercation.

The shooting remains under investigation. This follows a trend of shootings in the metro Atlanta area that started because of arguments.

On March 5, LaGrange police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Brandon Harrison Jr. was charged with the murder of Nasir Truitt.

On Feb. 26, a man was shot and killed at the Atlantic Loring Heights apartments after police say some sort of argument between the victim and the shooter.

On Feb 25, a female was injured after an argument led to her being shot in the face in Atlanta.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion
Police line tape
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
Mugshot photo of Ellis Marrs
Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder

Latest News

Mugshot of two men arrested in connection to a stabbing in Carrollton
Two men arrested in connection to stabbing in Carrollton
Photo of Roswell Road in Marietta
2 Marietta construction workers injured after driver ‘failed to yield’
Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here