Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was rushed to the hospital after an argument escalated into him being shot early Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Police responded to the area of 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of a shooting around 5:54 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The shooting ensued after the victim and “a known suspect” were engaged in an altercation.

The shooting remains under investigation. This follows a trend of shootings in the metro Atlanta area that started because of arguments.

On March 5, LaGrange police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Brandon Harrison Jr. was charged with the murder of Nasir Truitt.

On Feb. 26, a man was shot and killed at the Atlantic Loring Heights apartments after police say some sort of argument between the victim and the shooter.

On Feb 25, a female was injured after an argument led to her being shot in the face in Atlanta.

