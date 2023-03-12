Buckhead Target reopens after fire in January
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the Target located at the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in Buckhead has reopened nearly two months after a fire was reported inside the first floor.
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials say fire crews were dispatched to the Target after a fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire started near a mattress in the middle of the store.
The fire prompted a full evacuation of the store. Firefighters evaluated three Target employees for injuries and smoke inhalation.
Target released the following statement after the fire in January:
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.