Buckhead Target reopens after fire in January

Buckhead Target to reopen
Buckhead Target to reopen(WECT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the Target located at the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in Buckhead has reopened nearly two months after a fire was reported inside the first floor.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials say fire crews were dispatched to the Target after a fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire started near a mattress in the middle of the store.

The fire prompted a full evacuation of the store. Firefighters evaluated three Target employees for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Target released the following statement after the fire in January:

