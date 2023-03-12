Buckhead Target reopens after fire in January

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the Target located at the 2500 block of Piedmont Road in Buckhead has reopened nearly two months after a fire was reported inside the first floor.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department officials say fire crews were dispatched to the Target after a fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire started near a mattress in the middle of the store.

The fire prompted a full evacuation of the store. Firefighters evaluated three Target employees for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Target released the following statement after the fire in January:

On Monday evening, Atlanta Fire & Rescue responded to a fire inside our Buckhead store on Piedmont Road. Our team worked quickly to evacuate the building, and no one was injured as a result of the situation. We’re working to understand the extent of the damage, but we expect the store to be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the store is repaired and restocked, guests are welcome to visit our nearby store on Peachtree Road for all of their needs. At this time, we’ll refer additional questions about the fire to local police and fire departments.

