Fans invited to Kennesaw State University Selection Sunday watch party

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time in their Division-1 history, the Kennesaw State University men’s basketball team is going to the NCAA tournament. It is a feat that the school, its frenzied fans, and Georgia residents hope to enjoy while they have the chance.

For Selection Sunday, Kennesaw State University officials announced fans are invited to attend the watch party at the Convocation Center located at 590 Cobb Ave. in Kennesaw.

The team finished with a 26-8 record during the 2022 season. On March 5, the Owls defeated Liberty to win the ASUN title and punched their NCAA tournament berth.

Officials say the doors open to the general public and KSU students at 5 p.m. and admission is free. Parking is available in the East Parking Deck, officials add.

The team told Atlanta News First they’re trying to soak in all of the excitement and fully embrace the underdog role.

“I go into Flying Biscuit and people are like ‘good luck in March Madness.’ Usually, when I go there nobody talks to me,” junior guard Brandon Stroud said. “It’s been great when everyone notices you.”

For fans wanting to get into the spirit, Kennesaw State Owl gear is available to purchase and fans are encouraged to wear black and gold.

The Selection Sunday for the NCAA tournament begins at 6 p.m. on CBS.

