First Alert: Rainy and stormy Sunday underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert for a rainy and stormy Sunday ahead. The morning has already proven quite soggy with even some heavy downpours making their way across the metro.

Expect the most widespread rain through the morning hours, with coverage tapering off through the early afternoon. Come the afternoon hours, we will focus our attention to places south of I-20 as rain and a few storms continue.

Not only will we deal with rain, but a chilly rain as temperatures will only reach the low to mid 50s from Atlanta northward, expect to be in the low to maybe even mid 60s south of Atlanta in places like LaGrange.

As of this morning, our severe threat has diminished, with now only counties south of I-20 in a level 1 of 5 threat-- meaning an isolated chance for severe storms.

It looks like west-central and central Georgia are now the main target, but we will still be watching for a couple strong to severe storms starting around 9AM through about 4 PM today, with our focus shifting south of Atlanta through the afternoon.

The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but a brief tornado will be watched for-- however, I think that concern will primarily be for places south and west of us.

We will start to dry out past sunset, which is at 7:43 PM, leading into a chilly evening ahead.

Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s tomorrow, and expect a chilly, breezy, and mostly sunny Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Mornings will dip into the 30s Tuesday through Thursday, so keep the coats handy!

Our next First Alert comes Friday as a cold front pushes in, bringing widespread rain and isolated storms Friday night into early Saturday.

