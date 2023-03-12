Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Andrew Young on 91st birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot high mural was placed on the top of Georgia’s Own Credit Union celebrating iconic Ambassador Andrew Young on his 91st birthday on Sunday.

According to Georgia’s Own Credit Union officials, the mural is set to be on display until 11:59 p.m.

Officials add that Sing created murals for other significant civil rights leaders, the late John Lewis, Madam C.J. Walker, and John Wesley Dobbs.

Last week, officials honored Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson for Women’s History Month. Georgia’s Own Credit Union posted the sign that also recognized Atlanta legends Julia Roberts, Rhyne Howard, and Glady.

My goal was to capture Ambassador Young in three different phases of his life. The first one on the right introduces him as a determined young man with focus, courage, and vision. The one on the left shows him in motion, driving forward as a leader. Finally, the primary face in the center is him as an older man, just smiling with a humbleness for his achievements and legacy. If he can accomplish everything he did for our community, it inspires me to similarly give back and make a difference in whatever ways I can.

In January, the former Atlanta Mayor and civil rights icon joined forces with the World Peace Revival. It’s a movement of prayer, kindness, and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The call and the cry for peace on Earth is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet,” Young previously said. “We’ve got to work to have peace here, and we’ve been pretty diligent in trying.”

