Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Andrew Young on 91st birthday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot high mural was placed on the top of Georgia’s Own Credit Union celebrating iconic Ambassador Andrew Young on his 91st birthday on Sunday.
According to Georgia’s Own Credit Union officials, the mural is set to be on display until 11:59 p.m.
Officials add that Sing created murals for other significant civil rights leaders, the late John Lewis, Madam C.J. Walker, and John Wesley Dobbs.
Last week, officials honored Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson for Women’s History Month. Georgia’s Own Credit Union posted the sign that also recognized Atlanta legends Julia Roberts, Rhyne Howard, and Glady.
In January, the former Atlanta Mayor and civil rights icon joined forces with the World Peace Revival. It’s a movement of prayer, kindness, and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The call and the cry for peace on Earth is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet,” Young previously said. “We’ve got to work to have peace here, and we’ve been pretty diligent in trying.”
RELATED:
- Ambassador Andrew Young promotes peace and unity this Black History Month
- Monica Pearson sits down One on One with Andrew Young Jr.
- New exhibit in metro Atlanta honors Andrew Young
- Artwork displayed on Atlanta skyscraper recognizes Black influential leaders
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.