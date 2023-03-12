Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Andrew Young on 91st birthday

Andrew Young's 91st Birthday Celebrated with 450-Foot-High Mural in Atlanta Skyline
Andrew Young's 91st Birthday Celebrated with 450-Foot-High Mural in Atlanta Skyline(C. Flux Sing and Georgia's Own Credit Union)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot high mural was placed on the top of Georgia’s Own Credit Union celebrating iconic Ambassador Andrew Young on his 91st birthday on Sunday.

According to Georgia’s Own Credit Union officials, the mural is set to be on display until 11:59 p.m.

Officials add that Sing created murals for other significant civil rights leaders, the late John Lewis, Madam C.J. Walker, and John Wesley Dobbs.

Last week, officials honored Peachtree TV’s own Monica Pearson for Women’s History Month. Georgia’s Own Credit Union posted the sign that also recognized Atlanta legends Julia RobertsRhyne Howard, and Glady.

In January, the former Atlanta Mayor and civil rights icon joined forces with the World Peace Revival. It’s a movement of prayer, kindness, and unity inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“The call and the cry for peace on Earth is absolutely necessary for the survival of the planet,” Young previously said. “We’ve got to work to have peace here, and we’ve been pretty diligent in trying.”

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion
Police line tape
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
Mugshot photo of Ellis Marrs
Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder

Latest News

The federal government is continuing to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccines which means this...
CDC encourages Georgia residents to get bivalent booster for COVID-19
Buckhead Target to reopen
Buckhead Target reopens after fire in January
Mugshot of two men arrested in connection to a stabbing in Carrollton
Two men arrested in connection to stabbing in Carrollton
Police sirens
Altercation escalated into shooting in southwest Atlanta