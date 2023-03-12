Positively Georgia
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner

Henry Co. community comes together to remember beloved bookstore owner kidnapped and killed.
By Asia Wilson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens in Henry County came together to remember Erica Atkins, the owner of the Birdsong Bookstore in Locust Grove, Saturday night.

According to Henry County officials, Atkins was kidnapped and killed on March 4.

“She’s always been there, even when I’m in her store just lounging around, she always just talks to me and laughs,” said Atkin’s customer.

Investigators say 38-year-old Romero Johnson is accused of killing 40-year-old Erica Atkins and dumping her body in a creek. Family members tell Atlanta News First that “Romero is Atkin’s former boyfriend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.


