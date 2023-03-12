Positively Georgia
Man injured after drive-by shooting in Fulton County, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot in the leg in Fulton County Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a person shot at 2020 Campbellton Road and located an injured man upon arrival. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was walking when someone began shooting from the car.

This is an active investigation and there is no official word on what led up to this shooting

