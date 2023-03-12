Police: 3 people shot in Newton County, suspects on loose

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say 3 people were shot in Newton County Saturday evening.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, all three were shot in their car and two of them made their way to the gas station on Salem Road. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Suspects are still on the loose, police said.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

