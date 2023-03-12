Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgia residents are reported without power as rainy and stormy weather moved into the area on Sunday.

According to the Georgia Power website, the outage map shows there are more than 4,000 customers within multiple counties without power.

As of this morning, our severe threat has diminished, with now only counties south of I-20 in a level 1 of 5 threat-- meaning an isolated chance for severe storms.

Residents in multiple Georgia counties including Clayton, Fulton, DeKalb, Murray, Bartow, Floyd, Gilmer, Polk, Gordon, and Meriwether are impacted.

Georgia Power outage map
Georgia Power outage map(Georgia Power Website Power Outage Map)

There is no official word on when power will be restored in affected areas.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion
Police line tape
Child of South Fulton police officer accused of having gun at school
Mugshot photo of Ellis Marrs
Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder

Latest News

Photo of Roswell Road in Marietta
2 Marietta construction workers injured after driver ‘failed to yield’
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here
Newton County police search for shooters who injured 3 men
Three years since global COVID-19 pandemic declared