Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Georgia residents are reported without power as rainy and stormy weather moved into the area on Sunday.

According to the Georgia Power website, the outage map shows there are more than 4,000 customers within multiple counties without power.

As of this morning, our severe threat has diminished, with now only counties south of I-20 in a level 1 of 5 threat-- meaning an isolated chance for severe storms.

Residents in multiple Georgia counties including Clayton, Fulton, DeKalb, Murray, Bartow, Floyd, Gilmer, Polk, Gordon, and Meriwether are impacted.

Georgia Power outage map (Georgia Power Website Power Outage Map)

There is no official word on when power will be restored in affected areas.

