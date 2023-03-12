Two men arrested in connection to stabbing in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men were arrested by Carrollton police after being accused of stabbing and injuring another male on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Maple Street near South Street after an “altercation” between three or four males where one male was “possibly stabbed and bleeding badly around 5:20 p.m.

Investigators say Gonzalo Garza-Garcia “was attacked by Hector Rodriguez and Jesus Rodriguez with a sharp object.”

According to witnesses, the altercation began as an argument over “Mexican politics and religion.”

Officials say the “Rodriguez brothers fled from officers in a vehicle.” They were later arrested after the vehicle came to a stop.

The victim was flown to an Atlanta area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Carrollton Police Department.

