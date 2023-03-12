Woman shot in arm, investigation underway in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in her arm in Fulton County Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a Person Shot at 3015 Jonesboro Road. Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no official word on what led up to this shooting

