Woman shot in arm, investigation underway in Fulton County

Police Tape.
Police Tape.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in her arm in Fulton County Saturday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a Person Shot at 3015 Jonesboro Road. Upon arrival, they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital, police said.

This is an active investigation and there is no official word on what led up to this shooting

