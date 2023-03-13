Positively Georgia
10-year-old boy reported missing in Atlanta

Photo of missing 10 year old boy
Photo of missing 10 year old boy(Atlanta Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta needs the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officials say Legend Pippin was reported missing from his home on the 400 block of Glenn Street SW around 4:51 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black hoody with multiple colors on it, blue jeans with holes in them, black tennis shoes, and two bookbags.

Pippin is described as 4-foot-11 and weighs 90 lbs.

If anyone has seen Legend or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577 – TIPS (8477).

