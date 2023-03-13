Positively Georgia
17th Street NE Road will close Monday, says officials

17th Street NE closure
17th Street NE closure(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Department of Transportation announced that a portion of 17th Street NE will be closed.

The road will be closed from March 13, at midnight until March 15, at 11:59 p.m., while crews work to dismantle a crane in the area.

The closure will be at 17th Street NE between West Peachtree Street NW and Peachtree Street NE.

Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Traffic will be restored to normal operations once work is completed.

