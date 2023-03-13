Active shooter drills could be mandatory, HB 147 is now on the Senate floor

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Annual active shooter drills could become mandatory in Georgia classrooms. The bill is on the Senate floor today.

Dawsonville Republican Will Wade is a co-sponsor of the bill. HB 147 would require intruder alert drills annually, but it does give parents the option for their child to opt-out.

The other focus of the bill gives teachers an option for certification in gang violence reduction. Lobbyists with Georgia Youth Justice Coalition for Action said this bill would open up Pandora’s Box.

“I don’t disagree that that is their intention but I think this is very much the wrong way to go about it,” said Francesca Ruhe, lobbyist.

“We have concerns about that because it’s law enforcement training teachers to identify gang members in the classroom when teachers should be building relationships, shouldn’t be criminalizing students,” said Mason Goodwin, lobbyist.

The lobbyists also believe this is a reactionary policy, not proactive.

We reached out to Representative Will Wade for comment, he was willing to talk to Atlanta News First but was not available before the 12:00 p.m. newscast.

