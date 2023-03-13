Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Atlanta Target reopens after arson as investigation continues

More than a month after fires were set to several Metro Atlanta retail stores, the suspected arsonists are still on the run.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a month after fires were set to several Metro Atlanta retail stores, the suspected arsonists are still on the run.

But one of the stores, the Atlanta Target, reopened on Sunday.

RELATED: Buckhead Target reopens after fire in January.

The Piedmont Road location closed after flames led to an evacuation earlier this year.

Shoppers told Atlanta News First they were relieved.

" I’ve been looking at all the Targets around town and none of them have it, this was my last hope,” one shopper said. “I saw it on the app and I saw it reopened today.”

According to fire officials, the fire was set intentionally.

Similar situations happened at the Walmart locations on Howell Mill Road in Midtown and the location on MLK, Jr. Drive.

Officials say they are still looking for two men believed to be involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
Georgia Power customers to receive credit on this month’s bill
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student
Mugshot photo of Ellis Marrs
Police identify 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Rome murder
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Barrow County home explosion

Latest News

Atlanta Target reopens after arson as investigation continues
2 Marietta construction workers injured after driver ‘failed to yield’
Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall
Police: 23-year-old woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Fulton County
Generic basketball photo
Kennesaw State set to face No.3 Xavier in NCAA tournament