Atlanta Target reopens after arson as investigation continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a month after fires were set to several Metro Atlanta retail stores, the suspected arsonists are still on the run.

But one of the stores, the Atlanta Target, reopened on Sunday.

The Piedmont Road location closed after flames led to an evacuation earlier this year.

Shoppers told Atlanta News First they were relieved.

" I’ve been looking at all the Targets around town and none of them have it, this was my last hope,” one shopper said. “I saw it on the app and I saw it reopened today.”

According to fire officials, the fire was set intentionally.

Similar situations happened at the Walmart locations on Howell Mill Road in Midtown and the location on MLK, Jr. Drive.

Officials say they are still looking for two men believed to be involved.

