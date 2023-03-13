Best Dressed: Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Recap 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the first time since 1961, the famous carpet outside of the Oscars changed colors. How about a champagne-colored carpet? It was one of the many big changes made for this year’s 95th Academy Awards show.

Celebrities worldwide gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate achievements in film.

On the “red” carpet, each celebrity has an opportunity to shine brighter than those in attendance, at least when it comes to fashion.

Stars like Angela Bassett, Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elizabeth Olsen, Lady Gaga, and Florence Pugh all showed off their Sunday best before entering the theatre.

Before the winners were announced, the red carpet was the place to be.

Atlanta News First sat down with fashion stylist Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds to highlight some of the best looks at The Academy Awards.

Dr. Courtney A. Hammonds is an established name in the fashion industry. His reputation as a style and academic expert has earned him titles like “Dean of Fashion”. Hammonds also hosts the podcast Prescriptions which highlights some of the hottest names in fashion. He currently serves on the board of the St. Lucia Fashion Council and on the advisory board for the Fashiontech Milan.

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2023 Oscars

Best monochromatic moment: Angela Basset always turns hearts on the red carpet, she arrived in an eye-grabbing purple mocking gown.

Show stopper: Never one to stick to the basics, the moonlight actress Janelle Monae showed off her Vera Wang gown with Reza Jewelry.

Best little black dress with a twist: Who doesn’t love a classic black gown? The songstress/actress Lady Gaga opted for a traditional Versace black dress and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry which featured a sheer bodice, sleeves, and a classic red lip.

Halle Bailey sported a gorgeous blue Dolce and Gabanna gown that screams a breath of fresh air.

Austin Butler: The Elvis star was one of the best-dressed gentlemen on the red carpet. Butler’s look was classic and a welcome back to class.

Most unique: At first glance, Harry Shum Jr.’s suit looked like a traditional white tuxedo, but his ensemble was actually far from the ordinary. This one-of-a-kind Adem piece represents traditional meets the future of fashion.

Best hair: Halle Berry stunted in a Tamara Ralph white dress with rose appliqués, but the most iconic part of her look was the old Hollywood glam waves in her hair. Berry won the best actress for Monsters’ Ball in 2002.

Ryan Seacrest from American Idol represented the American classic with a James Bond twist wearing Brunello Cucinelli brand.

