Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded grant worth nearly $10 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced that the Douglas County Fire and Emergency Services Department was awarded a grant worth nearly $10 million.

According to officials, the grant totals $9,655,690 and will hire 46 new firefighters in the Douglas County Fire and Emergency Services Department in addition to other resources that include a brand new fire station in Lithia Springs.

“I’m excited to announce how this grant will allow us to hire 46 new firefighters in the Douglas County Fire Department,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “With this additional funding, Douglas County will become a safer community to live, work and play.” Dr. Jones also served as Chairman of the Fire & EMS Committee at the time the Douglas County Fire and EMS Command Staff applied for the grant.

The brand new fire station will be built on Douglas Hill Boulevard and Thornton Road.

“The acceptance of the SAFER grant will enable Douglas County firefighters to respond to emergencies more efficiently,” said Dr. Miles Allen, Deputy Fire Chief of the Douglas County Fire Department. “Our ultimate goal of having the SAFER grant is to fully enhance our ability by complying with the staffing, response, and operational standards that are established by the National Fire Protection Association.”

Officials add the Douglas County SPLOST program is funding the building of Station 9 and expect it to be fully staffed and operating by 2024.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.