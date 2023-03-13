Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded grant worth nearly $10 million

Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded Nearly $10 million
Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded Nearly $10 million(Dane Richardson)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced that the Douglas County Fire and Emergency Services Department was awarded a grant worth nearly $10 million.

According to officials, the grant totals $9,655,690 and will hire 46 new firefighters in the Douglas County Fire and Emergency Services Department in addition to other resources that include a brand new fire station in Lithia Springs.

“I’m excited to announce how this grant will allow us to hire 46 new firefighters in the Douglas County Fire Department,” said Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, Chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. “With this additional funding, Douglas County will become a safer community to live, work and play.” Dr. Jones also served as Chairman of the Fire & EMS Committee at the time the Douglas County Fire and EMS Command Staff applied for the grant.

The brand new fire station will be built on Douglas Hill Boulevard and Thornton Road.

“The acceptance of the SAFER grant will enable Douglas County firefighters to respond to emergencies more efficiently,” said Dr. Miles Allen, Deputy Fire Chief of the Douglas County Fire Department. “Our ultimate goal of having the SAFER grant is to fully enhance our ability by complying with the staffing, response, and operational standards that are established by the National Fire Protection Association.”

Officials add the Douglas County SPLOST program is funding the building of Station 9 and expect it to be fully staffed and operating by 2024.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County

Latest News

Latoya Zachery
Over $400K in crystal methamphetamine seized in Troup County
Groundbreaking of southside of Beltline loop
Construction officially underway on crucial Atlanta Beltline link
Investigation underway in Cobb County
Man wanted wanted for Miami murder arrested in Cobb County
Construction officially underway on crucial Atlanta Beltline link