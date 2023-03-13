Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’, tour’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drake, 4 time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum-selling rapper announces on his Instagram page his “It’s All a Blur”, tour.

The tour is presented by Cash App and Sprite.

The tour will feature Drake and 21 Savage, they will make two stops in Atlanta on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at State Farm Arena.

The presale starts this Wednesday, March 15, for Cash App card holders and anyone 13 and up in the US can sign up now for access.

Sprite will also have a presale code and theirs start March 16.

Tickets will officially go on sale for everyone Friday, March 17 on Ticketmaster.

