Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’, tour’

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are being sued for promoting a Vogue story.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drake, 4 time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum-selling rapper announces on his Instagram page his “It’s All a Blur”, tour.

The tour is presented by Cash App and Sprite.

The tour will feature Drake and 21 Savage, they will make two stops in Atlanta on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 at State Farm Arena.

The presale starts this Wednesday, March 15, for Cash App card holders and anyone 13 and up in the US can sign up now for access.

Sprite will also have a presale code and theirs start March 16.

Tickets will officially go on sale for everyone Friday, March 17 on Ticketmaster.

For a list of tour dates, you can visit Drake Related page.

