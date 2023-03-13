Positively Georgia
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of Manuel Teran is holding a press conference Monday morning detailing the latest findings of an independent autopsy report.

The report suggests that Manuel, who was killed during a clearing operation near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility, was in a seated position, “cross-legged,” with his hands showing “exit wounds” in both palms at the time of his death.

“What did we learn from this autopsy? Manuel was shot in the head through his right eye, in his left upper chest, his legs, through the abdomen and several times through the palms,” his legal team said.

The environmentalist activist was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.18, according to the independent autopsy results. A Georgia State Patrol trooper was seriously injured during the altercation.

RELATED: The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has disclosed that the incident was not captured by any body cameras.

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handgun was found in the area of the shooting. Investigators tell Atlanta News First the projectile recovered from the injured trooper’s body matches the firearm believed to be in Teran’s possession at the time.

Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm
Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm(Atlanta News First)

The family has been demanding that investigators provide transparency in their investigation.

“The second autopsy is a snapshot of what happened, but it’s not the whole story. What we want is simple: For the GBI to meet with the family and release the full (autopsy) report,” attorneys said.

RELATED: Protesters march to Police Foundation rallying against public safety training center

