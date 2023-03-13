First Alert: Freezing nights on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our warmer stretch of weather is on pause this week after a cold front over the weekend spills in much cooler air.

Today, expect afternoon highs to top out in the low to mid 50s under mostly sunny skies-- this is several degrees below the average high of 65° for this time of year.

It will also be breezy today, which will only add to the chill, with wind gusts upwards of 25mph possible.

We have a First Alert for tomorrow morning as overnight lows dip into the upper 20s and low 30s for all of North Georgia. A widespread hard freeze is possible, so be sure to protect those sensitive plants that have already started to bloom.

Not only will we dip near or below freezing tomorrow morning, but Wednesday morning as well.

We will stay dry through Thursday, with temperatures gradually warming back into the mid 60s ahead of our next cold front on Friday.

Friday is another First Alert as widespread rain returns to the forecast Friday night. The rain could lead to a messy evening commute, but we will keep you posted on the timing through the week.

A few lingering showers are possible early Saturday, ahead of a cold weekend.

Highs will only climb into the 50s Saturday and Sunday after 40s Saturday morning and 30s Sunday morning.

Chilly and breezy day today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. (ANF)

Freeze watch goes into effect tonight as lows will drop below freezing. (ANF)

Hard freeze possible north of the metro tonight (ANF)

First Alert: Widespread rain returns Friday night along a cold front (ANF)

Freezing mornings on the way tomorrow and Wednesday. We will see lots of sunshine through Thursday ahead of rain Friday night. Cold through the weekend (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.