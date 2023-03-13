Positively Georgia
Georgia native Jonathan Jones re-signs with Patriots

Photo of Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones
Photo of Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones(New England Patriots)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia native and veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones has re-signed with the New England Patriots on a two-year deal, one of his representatives confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Jones signed with the Patriots in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn.

With veteran safety Devin McCourty recently announcing his retirement, Jones is currently the longest-tenured Patriots defender on the roster.

Jones helped the Patriots win two Super Bowls, during his rookie season in 2016 and in 2018 when the Patriots defeated the L.A. Rams 13-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Some of his teammates and former teammates are happy to have him back with the team.

He finished the 2022 season with more than 60 tackles, three forced fumbles and four interceptions, according to Patriots.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

