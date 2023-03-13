Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia’s mid-year budget will include tax rebates similar to 2022

Georgia state Capitol
Georgia state Capitol(Gray)
By Doug Reardon
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Addressing the public for the first time since signing the state’s mid-year budget, Governor Brian Kemp said the state’s multi-billion-dollar reserve will provide a cushion most state’s won’ enjoy during any unforeseen economic downturns.

“We have to be prepared for that day. Hope it never comes, but we have to be prepared,” said Kemp, speaking from the rotunda of the statehouse on Monday. “Because if that happens, that is when our citizens will need government services a lot more than they do right now.”

Kemp put his signature on the updated bill Friday. Like last year, it includes rebates for both income and property tax filers: $250 for people filing income taxes solo and $500 for couples filing jointly. Homeowners will also see around $500 on average on property tax rebates.

“Last year we returned over a billion dollars to the taxpayers of Georgia through a state income tax refund,” said Kemp. “This year, as you know, we are doing that again.”

The bill also includes money to fund more nurse training and to help paraprofessionals become certified teachers. Officials say $92 million was allotted to the state’s reinsurance program to lower healthcare premiums, and it also allocates $115 million to schools for upgrading safety, which works out to around $50,000 per Georgia school.

Kemp said the budget should send a message to federal lawmakers in Washington, D.C. as they weather their own budget negotiations.

“That you can hold the line on spending,” he said, “that you can use innovation to make government more efficient and streamlined, and that you do not have to raise taxes on people to do that.”

One area where Kemp and lawmakers didn’t see eye-to-eye, however, was on the state’s HOPE Scholarship. Kemp wanted it funded entirely, but lawmakers only got it to 95%.

“I stand in support of that, but this is a process that we’re going through,” said Kemp. “I know the General Assembly is continuing to have discussions on that and I’m going to continue to fight for my position, I think it’s the right thing to do.”

“The great thing about having a $6 billion surplus is we are allowed to fulfill a lot of needs,” said Lt. Gov Burt Jones. “But the bad part of having a $6 billion surplus is everybody thinks their needs will be met and we have to make the tough decisions in doing that.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
School alert system bill advances in Georgia state legislature
Atlanta Public Schools police officers train in active shooter drills
Active shooter drills mandatory in Georgia schools after bill passes
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 25, 2023.
Georgia Senate gives final OK to school safety drills
Georgia Capitol
Georgia House sticks by two scholarship tiers in $32.4B budget