Grady Health System opens new outpatient facility in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Grady Health System has opened a new outpatient health facility in Downtown Atlanta right by Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s called the Correll Pavilion. The new building is ten stories and 600,000 square feet. The pavilion has expanded Grady’s clinical capacity by 45 percent and increased operating room volume by 25 percent.

The pavilion will offer several outpatient services, including cancer, orthopedics, ophthalmology, outpatient surgery, and rehabilitation.

Grady celebrated the grand opening Monday with a ribbon cutting done by local and hospital leaders. They also talked about how important this facility is to Atlanta since Atlanta Medical Center closed so swiftly towards the end of last year.

Creating a new outpatient facility has been in the works for Grady since 2017 and leaders say the timing of its opening couldn’t be more perfect.

“With the closure of the two Wellstar facilities, Central and South Fulton, we’re relying on Grady more than ever. We are working to make sure WellStar does the right things, so just bare with us on that. Grady is more important than ever,” said Robb Pitts, the chairman of the Fulton County Commission.

This facility has been seeing patients for about a month now.

