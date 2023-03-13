Inclusive playground opens at Decatur Legacy Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Going to the playground might just be some of your best memories as a child but that is not the reality for millions of kids across the country. 6.7 million school-aged children are living with a disability, according to the Department of Education.

Decatur Legacy Park has a new, inclusive playground first reported by our partners at Decaturish.

“The idea for this inclusive playground through the youth input portion of the Legacy Park Master Plan. 3rd Graders from Oakhurst Elementary identified the need in this community for this playground to be accessible for all children,” said Claire Miller with City of Decatur, “This project was made possible by a community development block grant supported by Dekalb County commissioners Steve Bradshaw and Ted Terry.”

The park was created with adaptive and modified playground equipment. Everything from the ground of the playground to the surrounding equipment was made with all kinds of bodies, all kinds of abilities, and all kinds of ages in mind.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.