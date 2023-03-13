Jhené Aiko presents ‘Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds’ for babies

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, unveiled its newest project entitled “Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise.”

The 20-song collection features soothing tracks for a good night’s sleep by using the sounds of nature.

It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window.

The new project comes on the heels of Sleep Soul Volume II, which arrived in December 2022. So far, Sleep Soul Volume II has garnered 54 million global streams to date, in addition to acclaim from That Grape Juice, Vibe, and ThisIsRnB, among others.

The latter noted, “The melodies, beat, and instrumentation of the songs have the Jhené Aiko sound and feel from the instrumentation, rhythm, and beats. You’ll almost forget these are lullabies.”

