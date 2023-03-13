Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Jhené Aiko presents ‘Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds’ for babies

The 20-song collection features soothing tracks for a good night’s sleep by using the sounds of nature.
Jhene Aiko : Sleep Soul
Jhene Aiko : Sleep Soul(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, unveiled its newest project entitled “Sleep Soul: Relaxing Nature & Rain Sounds With Green Noise.”

The 20-song collection features soothing tracks for a good night’s sleep by using the sounds of nature.

It includes everything from booming thunderstorms and crashing waves to birds chirping and the gentle tap of raindrops on a window.

The new project comes on the heels of Sleep Soul Volume II, which arrived in December 2022. So far, Sleep Soul Volume II has garnered 54 million global streams to date, in addition to acclaim from That Grape Juice, Vibe, and ThisIsRnB, among others.

The latter noted, “The melodies, beat, and instrumentation of the songs have the Jhené Aiko sound and feel from the instrumentation, rhythm, and beats. You’ll almost forget these are lullabies.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County
Mugshot of two men arrested in connection to a stabbing in Carrollton
Two men arrested in connection to stabbing in Carrollton

Latest News

Shaggy, TLC
TLC & Shaggy announce ‘Hot Summer Nights’ tour with En Vogue, Sean Kingston
"Safe School Act" up for vote on Senate floor
Active shooter drills could be mandatory, HB 147 is now on the Senate floor
The Correll Pavilion
Grady Health System opens new outpatient facility in Downtown Atlanta
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers