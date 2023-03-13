KSU Owls flying high after receiving NCAA tournament bid

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Kennesaw State University owls are flying high after officially receiving their first-ever NCAA basketball tournament bid at a campus watch party Sunday night.

“It’s bringing everyone together; everyone is excited and ready to cheer on the owls,” Student Matt McCullough said.

Students, staff, and fans flocked to the campus bookstore on Monday to get their hands on conference championship gear as well as the coveted March Madness merchandise.

“I wanted to get a piece of history as a staff member here and help celebrate because it not only helps the student body, the students are excited, but the institution as a whole,” KSU Staff Member Jessica Redding said.

Sales are up and so are spirits. And regardless of how this Cinderella story ends, KSU is already victorious.

“People have been coming in, ordering from us off our website. Whatever it takes. We’ve been shipping clothing out to places across the country which is great to see that fan base and alumni base not just in the local area, it is out throughout the entire country,” KSU Bookstore Director Paul Oliphant said.

