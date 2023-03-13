Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

KSU Owls flying high after receiving NCAA tournament bid

By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Kennesaw State University owls are flying high after officially receiving their first-ever NCAA basketball tournament bid at a campus watch party Sunday night.

“It’s bringing everyone together; everyone is excited and ready to cheer on the owls,” Student Matt McCullough said.

Students, staff, and fans flocked to the campus bookstore on Monday to get their hands on conference championship gear as well as the coveted March Madness merchandise.

“I wanted to get a piece of history as a staff member here and help celebrate because it not only helps the student body, the students are excited, but the institution as a whole,” KSU Staff Member Jessica Redding said.

Sales are up and so are spirits. And regardless of how this Cinderella story ends, KSU is already victorious.

“People have been coming in, ordering from us off our website. Whatever it takes. We’ve been shipping clothing out to places across the country which is great to see that fan base and alumni base not just in the local area, it is out throughout the entire country,” KSU Bookstore Director Paul Oliphant said.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Kennesaw State set to face No. 3 Xavier in NCAA tournament

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County

Latest News

Photo of missing woman Selena Garcia
Police search for 25-year-old Lilburn woman missing since October
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2020 murder
25 arrested on gang-related charges in Gwinnett County; man still wanted
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta