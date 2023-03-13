Positively Georgia
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2020 murder

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering an 83-year-old woman in May 2020.

Andrew James Conard and Amanda Sperry arrived at the home of 83-year-old Barbara Gibson May 9, 2020 to rob the home. Conard knocked on the door and shot Gibson multiple times when she answered. Conard and Sperry left, but returned to steal jewelry, her wallet, and her sewing machine.

An investigation revealed that Gibson was one in a string of victims. Conard and Sperry targeted elderly Carroll County citizens for three days prior to the murder.

Sperry confessed after her arrest in exchange for a lighter sentence. She was sentenced to 60 years and must spend the first 40 in prison.

Conard was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

