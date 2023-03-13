Man wanted wanted for Miami murder arrested in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who was wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami, FL was arrested in Cobb County on Monday afternoon.

Cobb County police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that officers received a “Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) notification of a vehicle in the area that was wanted in connection with a homicide in Miami, FL.”

Officers found the vehicle near the Cumberland Mall and attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle then fled from officers. After a brief chase, the vehicle came to a stop after one of the officers “disabled the car with his patrol car on Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill Road.

A police cruiser was seen being towed at the scene with what appeared to be front-end damage.

The officer was rushed to an area hospital with an injury, officials add.

The driver was also injured and transported to a hospital to be checked before he was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

