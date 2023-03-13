Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Over $400K in crystal methamphetamine seized in Troup County

Latoya Zachery
Latoya Zachery(Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug search in Troup County uncovered over $400,000 in crystal methamphetamine.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit searched a home at 508 Merrill Drive in LaGrange March 10.

The search revealed 20 pounds of crystal meth worth $461,000. Latoya Zachery, the home’s resident, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. She is being held at the Troup County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County

Latest News

Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded Nearly $10 million
Douglas County Fire and EMS awarded grant worth nearly $10 million
Groundbreaking of southside of Beltline loop
Construction officially underway on crucial Atlanta Beltline link
Investigation underway in Cobb County
Man wanted wanted for Miami murder arrested in Cobb County
Construction officially underway on crucial Atlanta Beltline link