Over $400K in crystal methamphetamine seized in Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A drug search in Troup County uncovered over $400,000 in crystal methamphetamine.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit searched a home at 508 Merrill Drive in LaGrange March 10.

The search revealed 20 pounds of crystal meth worth $461,000. Latoya Zachery, the home’s resident, has been charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. She is being held at the Troup County Jail without bond.

