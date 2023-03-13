Positively Georgia
Police: 23-year-old woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Fulton County

Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall
Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old woman from Fulton County.

According to police, Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall was last seen on 4498 Washington Road in East Point on March 11.

Emily is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police say she is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Emily is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or dial 911.

