Police: 23-year-old woman with schizophrenia reported missing in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - East Point police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old woman from Fulton County.

According to police, Laranesha Emily Antwanice Duvall was last seen on 4498 Washington Road in East Point on March 11.

Emily is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police say she is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Emily is asked to contact the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177 or dial 911.

