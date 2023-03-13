Positively Georgia
Police search for 25-year-old Lilburn woman missing since October

Photo of missing woman Selena Garcia
Photo of missing woman Selena Garcia(Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County have asked for the public’s help as they continue searching for a 25-year-old Lilburn woman who has been missing since October 2022.

Selena Garcia disappeared in October after hanging out with friends in Norcross, according to her sister Zaira Garcia.

Garcia was reported missing from the 4500 block of Dickens Terrace in Lilburn on Oct. 23, according to officials.

Zaira told Atlanta News First that police labeled her sister a runaway, but the family wants the case investigated more.

“We want to find her and we do want them to start search parties to look for her,” her sister Zaira Garcia previously told Atlanta News First.

Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta officials said the family last spoke to Garcia on Oct. 8. “She is known to frequent the areas of Lilburn, Norcross, and Buford,” officials added.

She is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5-feet-4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown straight hair. She has multiple tattoos and a dark green marijuana plant on the top of her hand, according to Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

