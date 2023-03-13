Shooting investigation underway in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a person was shot near the 300 block of Chappell Road. The current extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information.

This is an active investigation.

