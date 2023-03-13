South Fulton police arrest juvenile suspected of stealing cars

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and released to his parents on Sunday, says police.

The South Fulton Police Department received several reports of stolen vehicles and a person entering cars in the Oakley Township area over the last few weeks.

There were reports of stolen weapons and other valuables from the vehicles.

Sunday morning officials say they arrested a 16-year-old after fleeing from a recently reported stolen vehicle.

As the police booked the 16-year-old, they were instructed to release them to their parents with citations.

“Felony entering autos and stolen vehicles have been an ongoing issue in South Fulton and throughout metropolitan Atlanta,” said Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers public information officer. “It comes as no one’s surprise that juveniles are committing many of these types of crimes and released to their guardians, with objections from arresting agencies. Our research has also shown that these juvenile offenders often have criminal street gang connections. Recently, Police Chief Meadows and Crime Analyst Lt. Bullock had high-level discussions with the Governor’s Office — we pray we can continue to bring meaningful discussions and solutions to the table.”

The 16-year-old juvenile was cited for theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and driving while unlicensed.

