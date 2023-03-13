Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

South Fulton police arrest juvenile suspected of stealing cars

(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and released to his parents on Sunday, says police.

The South Fulton Police Department received several reports of stolen vehicles and a person entering cars in the Oakley Township area over the last few weeks.

There were reports of stolen weapons and other valuables from the vehicles.

Sunday morning officials say they arrested a 16-year-old after fleeing from a recently reported stolen vehicle.

As the police booked the 16-year-old, they were instructed to release them to their parents with citations.

“Felony entering autos and stolen vehicles have been an ongoing issue in South Fulton and throughout metropolitan Atlanta,” said Police Lieutenant Jubal Rogers public information officer. “It comes as no one’s surprise that juveniles are committing many of these types of crimes and released to their guardians, with objections from arresting agencies. Our research has also shown that these juvenile offenders often have criminal street gang connections. Recently, Police Chief Meadows and Crime Analyst Lt. Bullock had high-level discussions with the Governor’s Office — we pray we can continue to bring meaningful discussions and solutions to the table.”

The 16-year-old juvenile was cited for theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and driving while unlicensed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
WANF First Alert Headline
First Alert | Severe weather threat has ended, gloomy weather persists
Erica Atkins
Henry County community holds vigil for slain bookstore owner
Newton County shooting victim transported by helicopter to the hospital
Police search for shooters who left 3 men injured in Newton County
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are charged with the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Bond hearing rescheduled for alleged killer of Clark Atlanta student

Latest News

Male caught on surveillance video during a fatal shooting in Morrow
Morrow police search for shooter who killed 15-year-old girl at birthday party
Atlanta Target reopens after arson as investigation continues
2 Marietta construction workers injured after driver ‘failed to yield’
A fire truck at a Buckhead Target.
Atlanta Target reopens after arson as investigation continues