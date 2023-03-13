TLC & Shaggy announce ‘Hot Summer Nights’ tour with En Vogue, Sean Kingston

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multi GRAMMY-Award winning group TLC and Jamaican icon Shaggy will join forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023.

The tour feature performances from special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour kicks off on Jun. 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL making stops across the U.S. and Canada in Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Calgary, AB on Jul. 14.

Fans can expect the artists to perform their biggest hits including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep”; Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel”; En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind”; and Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Mar. 14th. General tickets will go on sale starting Mar. 17 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com or on the artists’ websites.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back per-show lounge, special gift item, exclusive swag bag & more.

En Vogue VIP packages will be sold separately through Warner Music Experience. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

