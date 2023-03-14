Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 dead, 3 trapped after crash in DeKalb County

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday night.(Source: MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and three others are trapped after a crash at a busy DeKalb County intersection, DeKalb County fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews are responding to the intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Road in Chamblee after reports of a crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in prison
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers

Latest News

11-year-old Spalding County girl killed by stray bullet, wanted man on the run
VIDEO: 3 arrests made after 2 teens killed near Douglasville house party
DCSO
3 arrested after 2 teens killed near Douglasville house party
The mayor of Vermont's largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping...
Gun violence the ‘leading cause of premature death’ in U.S.