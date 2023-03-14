1 dead, 3 trapped after crash in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and three others are trapped after a crash at a busy DeKalb County intersection, DeKalb County fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Emergency crews are responding to the intersection of Shallowford Road and Dresden Road in Chamblee after reports of a crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

