11-year-old Spalding County girl dies after being struck by stray bullet

(MGN)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to police officials, an 11-year-old girl died in Spalding Heights after being hit by a stray bullet.

Sheriff Darrell Dix of Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said that a bullet intended for another person missed and traveled through the girl’s bedroom window hitting and killing her instantly.

The incident is still being investigated and more details will be released later.

The Victim Services Unit is assisting the family by providing them with a place to stay and expenses, officials said.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is asking that you call 770-467-4282 with any information regarding this incident.

