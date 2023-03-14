3 arrested after 2 teens killed near Douglasville house party

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made 3 arrests associated with a shooting that killed two teens and injured several others.

According to officials, a house party with more than 100 teenagers in attendance turned violent just before 11 p.m. on Mar. 4.

“Two children were deceased on the scene, one in the middle of the roadway and another on a driveway at a house in a cul de sac. The deceased Samuel Moon, 15 years of age, a 10th grader at Lithia Springs High School, and Ajanaye Hill, 14 years of age, a 9th grader at Douglas County High School,” authorities said.

Officials will hold a news conference with additional information on Mar. 15, at 10:00 a.m.

