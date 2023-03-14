Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 arrested after 2 teens killed near Douglasville house party

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has made 3 arrests associated with a shooting that killed two teens and injured several others.

According to officials, a house party with more than 100 teenagers in attendance turned violent just before 11 p.m. on Mar. 4.

“Two children were deceased on the scene, one in the middle of the roadway and another on a driveway at a house in a cul de sac. The deceased Samuel Moon, 15 years of age, a 10th grader at Lithia Springs High School, and Ajanaye Hill, 14 years of age, a 9th grader at Douglas County High School,” authorities said.

Officials will hold a news conference with additional information on Mar. 15, at 10:00 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

2 teens dead, 7 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens

Check back here to watch live.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
President Joe Biden says Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy
Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to prison
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentenced to 18 months in prison
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers

Latest News

Troopers responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on S.C. 55 in York County Tuesday...
1 dead, 3 trapped after crash in DeKalb County
11-year-old Spalding County girl killed by stray bullet, wanted man on the run
VIDEO: 3 arrests made after 2 teens killed near Douglasville house party
The mayor of Vermont's largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping...
Gun violence the ‘leading cause of premature death’ in U.S.