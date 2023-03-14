79-year-old disabled woman reported missing in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Marietta need the public’s help finding a missing 79-year-old woman.

Officials say Joann Vansant was last seen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday near Cherry Street. She drove herself to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, arriving just before 10 a.m., however, she did not have an appointment at the clinic and left after speaking with a nurse.

Vansant is described as 5 feet-3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothes she was last seen wearing.

Officials say Vansant drives a 2008 Silver Honda CRV with Georgia license plate number PCB2828 and was seen on camera driving away from the hospital shortly after arriving.

If you have seen Vansant or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-793-5300.

