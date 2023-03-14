Atlanta woman needs help paying cat’s medical bills after he was shot

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Annette Nevels’ 10-year-old cat Andy is walking around her west Atlanta apartment with a limp. She says he came home in this condition earlier this month.

“His leg was obviously not normal. It was very messed up and I concluded that ‘oh he got clipped by a car in the parking lot,’” Nevels said.

But when she took him to the vet the next morning, x-rays revealed something else had happened. The doctor told her Andy had been shot.

“Even I knew that leg couldn’t be saved. The bone was completely snapped and jagged and you could see fragments of the pellet and one bigger piece of the pellet inside of his abdomen,” Nevels said.

Nevels has no idea who shot her cat, but she’s concerned whoever pulled the trigger could do it again.

“It leads to him or her shooting at other animals and or people. So I’m afraid for that,” Nevels said.

Now she’s trying to save other stray cats around her apartment complex from suffering the same fate as hers. She’s asking for volunteers to help transport strays to local shelters.

“I want them out of here before someone uses them for target practice,” Nevels said. “I just don’t want this to happen to anybody else’s pet.”

Atlanta police confirm they are investigating the incident, but there were no witnesses or cameras rolling when the shooting happened.

But Nevels is also tasked with taking care of her own kitty. She says Andy’s surgery will cost her thousands of dollars and she’s asking for the community’s help.

“Being a senior citizen and on a very fixed income I very much need the public’s help in taking care of Andy’s bills,” Nevels said.

To make a contribution to Andy’s medical bills, click HERE.

