Celebrate Pi Day with ‘Dough Boy Pizza’ in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s Pi Day!

Pi Day is celebrated annually on Mar. 14.; it was chosen because numerically it represents the first three digits of pi: 3.14. Restaurants and bakeries across the country will be holding discounts in honor of Pi Day.

Prominent Atlanta radio personality and philanthropist Ryan Cameron and chef and restaurant chain owner Erica Barrett with “Doughboy Pizza” joined Atlanta News First to talk about the pizza brand on Pi Day.

Doughboy Pizza is a Neapolitan-style pizza, with other delicious menu items, according to Cameron and Barrett. The Atlanta metro location is the 11th franchise to open across the United States.

