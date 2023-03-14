Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Celebrating Pi Day: Triple Jay’s Pizza in Midtown Atlanta

Triple Jays Pizza is a small Black Owned Mom & Pop pizzeria and food truck.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Triple Jay’s Pizza started as a food truck in 2015. The Triple Jay’s are Jeremiah Terrence, his sons Justin and Jeremiah, and his wife LaSonia.

The restaurant opened as a brick-and-mortar storefront on Feb. 1, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

They’re a small family-owned, black-owned pizzeria. Its new Midtown home offers a variety of different pizzas and other items including outside seating for dining.

You can find Triple Jay’s Pizza in the Azure on the Park development in Midtown 1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The most popular pie? Pepperoni, of course.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Drake is pictured in this photo from June 16, 2022. He, along with rapper 21 Savage, are...
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Family of Manuel Teran detail findings of independent autopsy, demand answers
MRS. BARBARA GIBSON
Man gets life in prison for 2020 murder of 83-year-old Georgia woman
Power outage
Thousands reportedly without power due to storms in Georgia
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska