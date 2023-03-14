Celebrating Pi Day: Triple Jay’s Pizza in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Triple Jay’s Pizza started as a food truck in 2015. The Triple Jay’s are Jeremiah Terrence, his sons Justin and Jeremiah, and his wife LaSonia.

The restaurant opened as a brick-and-mortar storefront on Feb. 1, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

They’re a small family-owned, black-owned pizzeria. Its new Midtown home offers a variety of different pizzas and other items including outside seating for dining.

You can find Triple Jay’s Pizza in the Azure on the Park development in Midtown 1020 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The most popular pie? Pepperoni, of course.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.