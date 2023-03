ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A portion of Macon Drive is closed due to a fire investigation underway on a one-story home.

Family members say there were 3 adults, 2 children and 3 pets in the house.

Unfortunately, one dog died but everyone got out of the house safely.

Investigators are still on the scene.

Macon drive fire (Atlanta News First)

