Tractor-trailer fire shuts down all lanes on I-285 south in Smyrna
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all lanes on I-285 south near South Atlanta Road in Smyrna.
According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, the tractor-trailer truck caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Motorists should try to avoid using I-285 west and I-285 south and use I-75 as an alternate route, officials say.
This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.
