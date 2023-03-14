Tractor-trailer fire shuts down all lanes on I-285 south in Smyrna

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all lanes on I-285 south near South Atlanta Road in Smyrna.

According to Georgia Department of Transportation officials, the tractor-trailer truck caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Motorists should try to avoid using I-285 west and I-285 south and use I-75 as an alternate route, officials say.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.