First Alert: Waking up to freezing temperatures today and tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the coats, everyone! Winter is back.

We have a First Alert this morning for the widespread freezing temperatures. A freeze warning is in effect for all of North Georgia until 11 AM.

Not only is it very cold, but it’s slightly breezy which will only add to the chill factor.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s through late morning with afternoon highs only topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s under sunny skies today.

In anticipation for another morning below freezing, a freeze watch is already in place for the area. Expect to step out the door to temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s tomorrow morning.

Through the week, temperatures will gradually warm with highs back in the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Friday, we do have another First Alert for widespread rain. Be sure to pack the umbrella as you head to work and school and take it easy on the roads.

The rain clears by the weekend, but more cold air spills in. Highs will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows at or below freezing again Sunday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect through 11 AM (ANF)

Overnight lows will drop below freezing again tonight. This will lead to another very cold morning. (ANF)

First Alert: widespread rain returns for St. Patrick's Day Friday. (ANF)

Freezing mornings today, tomorrow, and Sunday. Warmer for mid week. Widespread rain returns Friday. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.